Skyhawks Football in Top-25; Players Honored by OVC

The UT-Martin Skyhawks football team has taken their place in two Top-25 polls.

Following their 34-31 win at 9th ranked Jacksonville State on Saturday, the (3-1) Skyhawks were ranked No.23 in the Stats Perform FCS poll, and 24th in the FCS Coaches poll.

The Top-25 ranking is the first for coach Jason Simpson and the Skyhawks since September of 2017.

UT-Martin is also the only Ohio Valley Conference team currently ranked in either football poll this week.

For their contributions in Saturday’s win, the OVC has recognized three Skyhawks players.

Quarterback Keon Howard was named the “Offensive Players of the Week”, with kicker Tyler Larco named the “Specialist of the Week”, and wide receiver Zoe Roberts was honored as the “Newcomer of the Week”.