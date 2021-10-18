October 18, 2021
Skyhawks Football Players Honored by Ohio Valley Conference

 

Zak Wallace
D’Carriuos Stephens

The Ohio Valley Conference has honored two UT-Martin football players, following the teams 28-17 win over Eastern Illinois on Saturday.

Running back Zak Wallace was named the Co-Offensive Player of the Week, and Newcomer of the Week, for his efforts on the field.

Wallace rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns for the (5-1) Skyhawks.

Former Union City High School football player D’Carrious Stephens was named the Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.

Stephens scooped up a blocked punt and ran for a 34-yard touchdown, while also recording six tackles on the day.

Charles Choate

