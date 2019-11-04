The University of Tennessee at Martin football trio of John Bachus III (Offensive Player and Newcomer), Cecil Cherry (Defensive Player) and Terry Williams (Specialist) swept the weekly Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week honors after impressive showings against No. 18 Jacksonville State.

Since joining the OVC in 1992, this marks the first time in program history that UT Martin has claimed all four weekly honors.

Bachus accounted for 268 yards of total offense and two touchdowns as UT Martin topped No. 18 Jacksonville State, marking its first win over the Gamecocks since 2012. The redshirt freshman completed 18-of-32 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown and rushed eight times for 23 yards and another score. It marks the second time this season he has been named OVC Offensive Player of the Week and third OVC Newcomer of the Week honor.

Cherry came off the bench to record a season-high 14 tackles as UT Martin remains in a tie for first place in the OVC.

And Williams returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter to give UT Martin a lead for good in the contest. It marked his second punt return for a touchdown this season, making him the only Division I player (FBS or FCS) with multiple punt return scores this season.

The trio will return to action with a pivotal OVC match-up at nationally-ranked foe Austin Peay on Saturday in Clarksville.