An Ohio Valley Conference football game, with possible playoff implications, will take place Saturday at Clarksville.

The (5-1) UT-Martin Skyhawks will travel to face (4-1) Austin Peay.

The Skyhawks are coming off of a 22-17 home win over nationally ranked Jacksonville State, while the Governors beat Eastern Kentucky in overtime, 28-21.

During Media Day at Hardy Graham Stadium on Monday, coach Jason Simpson was asked about the focus of his team following the big win against the Gamecocks.

Coach Simpson did express some feelings about his team being shunned from the national polls, despite a win over Jacksonville State and conference lead.

Kickoff for the UT-Martin at Austin Peay game will begin Saturday at 3:00, with broadcast on WCMT.