Skyhawks Football to Host Tennessee State on “Senior Day” Saturday

The nations 11th ranked UT-Martin Skyhawks football team will play their final regular season home game on Saturday.

Coach Jason Simpson’s (7-1) Skyhawks will host (5-3) Tennessee State in a big Ohio Valley Conference matchup on Senior Day at Hardy Graham Stadium.

During media day this week, coach Simpson said he felt the Skyhawks and Tigers are the two best teams in the conference.(AUDIO)

UT-Martin comes into Saturday’s game with an OVC record of (3-0), with coach Eddie George bringing Tennessee State to Martin with a conference standing of (3-1).

In pregame ceremonies at 1:40, UT-Martin will honor 14 senior players from this years team.

Kickoff of the Skyhawks and Tigers game will begin at 2:00, with broadcast on WCMT starting at 1:30.