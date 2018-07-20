The UT Martin golf program was honored Friday by the Golf Coaches Association of America with the 2018 All-Academic Team Award presented by 18Birdies.

UT Martin was one of five Ohio Valley Conference teams and 127 Division I colleges or universities to receive the prestigious honor.

A total of 10 Skyhawks combined for a 3.44 team Grade Point Average in 2017-18.

The UT Martin golfers boasted a 3.46 team GPA in the 2017 fall semester and a 3.42 cumulative GPA during the 2018 spring semester.

In order to qualify for this award, a team must have a minimum average GPA of 3.0 during the 2017-18 school year while every player must be included who was listed on the official squad participation list at any point during the season.

This award is the latest in a long list of accolades accomplished by the Skyhawk golf program this offseason. In May, UT Martin golf earned a public recognition award by the NCAA for its continued academic excellence while also bringing home its fifth consecutive OVC Team Sportsmanship Award.

