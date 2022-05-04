Skyhawks Golf Team to Learn NCAA Tournament Destination

The UT-Martin golf team will learn their NCAA Tournament destination today.

The public is invited to the NCAA watch party at 2:30, at the Hardy Graham Stadium Champions Club.

The Skyhawks will be part of the 81-team, 450-man NCAA Regional field, as the Ohio Valley Conference’s automatic qualifier.

The event will occur on May 16th thru the 18th, with the Skyhawks to travel to a golfing location in Texas, Ohio, Connecticut, Oklahoma, Florida or California.

The Top-5 teams, and low scoring individuals not on an advancing team from each Regional site, will advance to play in the NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona on May 27th thru June 1st.

UT-Martin advances to NCAA play after winning their second straight OVC Championship.