The UT Martin football team hits the road for an OVC matchup against No. 24 ranked Southeast Missouri Saturday afternoon.

The Skyhawks (5-2, 4-0 OVC) enter the contest off to their best start in OVC play since 2006 with a 4-0 record, outscoring its league opponents by an average of 23.25 points per game.

While the Skyhawks have the best record in the OVO, Coach Jason Simpson says the team still has some improvements to make.

Southeast Missouri (4-3, 2-1 OVC) enters the game ranked No. 24 nationally in the STATS FCS Poll, and Coach Simpson talked about this week’s matchup.

Saturday’s game serves as the 35th meeting between the two programs with UT Martin holding a narrow 18-16 advantage.

Kickoff will from Houck Stadium in Cape Girardieu is at 1:00 with airtime at 12:30 on WCMT.