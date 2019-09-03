The UT Martin Skyhawks are coming off a 2nd half Week 1 comeback against Northwestern State, and now look to take on the Florida Gators in the Swamp.

UT Martin is coming into this game looking to snap its lengthy losing streak against FBS opponents. The Skyhawks are (1-26) all time against FBS teams and (0-9) versus the SEC.

Saturday’s matchup marks the first time these two schools will meet. Florida ranks 8th in the nation, and are coming off a 24-20 Week 1 win over the Miami Hurricanes. The Gators’ defense tallied 10 sacks on the night, and 16 tackles for loss.

A pair of Skyhawks are coming into this game with OVC Player of the Week honors. Sophomore Wanya Moton (WAHN-ya MOH-tahn) was named the OVC Defensive player of the Week with seven tackles and two interceptions, including a 78-yard pick-six.

Senior Terry Williams was named the OVC Specialist of the Week with 199 total yards, including a 55-yard punt return for a touchdown.

The Skyhawks will be traveling to the swamp to take on the Gators, with kickoff at 6:30 Saturday evening. Listen live with Tom Britt, Chris Brinkley, and John Hatler bringing you the broadcast on WCMT at 6:00.