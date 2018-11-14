The UT Martin football team looks to close out the 2018 season on a high note with a contest at OVC rival Tennessee State Saturday afternoon at 2:00.

Saturday’s game marks the final of three games in the coveted Sergeant York Trophy series which goes to the winner of the season football series between the four OVC football-playing schools in Tennessee – Austin Peay, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, and UT Martin.

During his weekly press conference this week, Skyhawks coach Jason Simpson talked about bringing the Sergeant York Trophy back home.

UT Martin has won or shared the York Trophy five times in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, and 2016. The Skyhawks have already clinched at least a share of the trophy but needs a win over TSU to clinch the trophy outright.

Kickoff from Hale Stadium is at 2:00 with airtime at 1:30 with Tom Britt, Joe Holloway, and John Abel on WCMT.

