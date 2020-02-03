An OVC champion will be crowned on the UT Martin campus this weekend as the Skyhawks host the 2020 OVC Rifle Championship.

This is the fifth time the OVC Rifle Championship has taken place at the Skyhawk Rifle Range, as UT Martin also hosted the event in 2002, 2003, 2006, and 2012.

The Skyhawks will join Jacksonville State, Morehead State, and Murray State as teams to vie for the conference title.

The OVC Rifle Championship officially gets underway with the smallbore portion of the event on Saturday. A total of three relays are set to take place, starting that morning at 8:45 followed by relays at 11:45 and that afternoon at 2:45.

On Sunday, an OVC champion will be determined following three air rifle relays which will occur that morning at 8:45, 11:15, and that afternoon at 1:45.

The 2020 All-OVC teams and the official presentation of the championship trophy will take place during an awards presentation in Alumni Gym after the conclusion of the event.

The Skyhawks carry a 4,577 average aggregate into the league championship with third-year head coach MJ Vowell at the helm. UT Martin’s season-high score of 4,622 took place against Morehead State on November 3.

Admission is free and all spectators are welcome to attend.