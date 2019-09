The UT Martin Skyhawks host regional rival Murray State tomorrow night.

The (1-2) Skyhawks are looking to pick up their second win of the season and are coming off a bye week.

When asked if the open week came at a good time for his team, Coach Jason Simpson says…

Coach Simpson says the Skyhawks used the extra time to work on making improvements.

Kickoff for the Skyhawks and Racers is at 6:00 at Graham Stadium, with airtime at 5:30 on WCMT.