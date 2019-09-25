The UT Martin football team opens its 28th season of OVC competition Saturday night with a matchup against Murray State.

Saturday’s game at Hardy Graham Stadium is a marque feature of UTM’s Family Weekend.

The Skyhawks (1-2) are looking to pick up their second win of the season after suffering a pair of road setbacks at No. 11 Florida and Southern Illinois in consecutive weeks prior to the Bye Week.

During this week’s press conference, Skyhawks Coach Jason Simpson says Murray State is a good football team.

Simpson also discussed the difference between preparing for a familiar OVC opponent versus a non-conference opponent.

Saturday’s game marks the 59th meeting between the two regional rivals in a series dating back to 1924 with Murray State holding a 37-20-1 record.

UT Martin has controlled the series for much of the past decade and a half, winning 11 of the last 14 meetings.

However, the Racers have outmatched the Skyhawks in the last two meetings, winning in 2017 and 2018 by a combined 10 points.

Kickoff from Hardy Graham Stadium is set for 6:00 with airtime at 5:30 on WCMT.