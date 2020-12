The UT Martin men’s basketball team is (2-0) on the season after a 95-60 win over Bethel Tuesday afternoon.

Cameron Holden led the scoring with 21 points and Jaron Williams had 19.

After the game, interim head coach Montez Robinson said…

(AUDIO)

Coach Robinson discussed how the team is progressing while playing through COVID-19.

(AUDIO)

The Skyhawks make a road trip Friday afternoon to face Ohio Valley Conference foe Southeast Missouri.

Tip-off is at 2:00 on WCMT.