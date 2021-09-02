Skyhawks kick off season tonight at Western Kentucky

The UT Martin Skyhawks kick off the 2021 season tonight with a matchup against Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green.

At this week’s press conference, head coach Jason Simpson talked about the excitement of the new season.

(AUDIO)

Coach Simpson also talked about new Skyhawks quarterback, Tulane transfer Keon Howard.

(AUDIO)

During his press conference, Coach Simpson was asked about a wristband he was wearing which featured the statement, “I Am My Brother’s Keeper.”

(AUDIO)

Kickoff for the Skyhawks and Hilltoppers is at 7:00 with the pre-game at 6:30 on WCMT.