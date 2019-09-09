The UT Martin Skyhawks left Florida with a 45-0 loss, but Coach Jason Simpson says the team returned to Martin without any injuries and are preparing this week for a road game against Southern Illinois.

Coach Simpson says the loud crowd at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville Saturday night impacted the Skyhawks offense, but was impressed with the team’s defense.

Saturday, the Skyhawks (1-1) are playing the Southern Illinois Salukis (1-1) for the first time since 2006, with UT Martin (1-7) against SIU in the series.

Kickoff from Saluki Stadium is at 6:00 with airtime at 5:30 on WCMT.