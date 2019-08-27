With the 2019 season kicking off Thursday night, the UT Martin Skyhawks are looking to improve on a disappointing (2-9) 2018 season.

In his first press conference of the season Monday, UT Martin head football coach Jason Simpson says his team has a lot to prove.

The Skyhawks’ roster features three quarterbacks who saw action last season, and Coach Simpson says the starter won’t be named until game time Thursday.

Simpson says Northwestern State out of the Southland Conference, will be a tough match-up right out of the gate.

Kickoff for the Skyhawks is 6:30 Thursday night at Hardy Graham Stadium with airtime at 6:00 on WCMT.