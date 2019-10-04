The UT Martin Skyhawks continue OVC play this weekend with a road trip to Richmond, Kentucky to take on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

Both teams are going into tomorrow’s game with a (2-2) record, however, the Skyhawks are (4-25) against EKU in the series.

The Skyhawks are coming off a 40-7 win over Murray State, and head coach Jason Simpson says his team is building off last week’s victory.

With this being the fifth week of the season, Coach Simpson says that players are still competing for playing time.

Kickoff from Roy Kidd Stadium in Richmond is set for 2:00, with a 1:30 airtime on WCMT.