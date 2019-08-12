Skyhawk fans are invited to a meet-and-greet with the UT Martin coaches, staff, and families Tuesday night from 5:00 until 7:00 at A.B. Cheatham’s Downtown Tavern in Martin.

Fans can meet the newest members of the coaching staffs and learn about what they have to look forward to this year in Skyhawk Athletics.

Light appetizers will be served and the newest Skyhawk t-shirts will be given away as supplies last.

A.B. Cheatham’s Downtown Tavern is located at 230 South Lindell Street in downtown Martin.