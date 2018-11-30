The UT Martin men’s basketball squad goes for its third straight home victory Saturday night when it hosts the UNC Asheville Bulldogs out of the Big South Conference.

The (2-2) Skyhawks have won seven of its last eight matchups against Big South opponents, including its only previous meeting against UNC Asheville.

The well-rested Skyhawks are seeing their first action in nearly a week-and-a-half, coming off a 92-90 victory over Western Illinois on November 21.

UNC Asheville, who won the 2017-18 Big South Conference regular season championship before taking USC to double overtime in the NIT, are 1-5 and will be looking to snap a five-game losing skid.

Tipoff is 7:30 Saturday night from the Elam Center, with airtime at 7:00 on WCMT.

