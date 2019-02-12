The UT Martin men’s basketball team looks to push its home winning streak out to four games when it hosts OVC rival Southeast Missouri Thursday night at 7:30 at the Elam Center.

The men’s game follows the women’s basketball game as part of an OVC doubleheader.

The Skyhawks own a 24-14 all-time record against the Redhawks in games played in Martin, winning three out of the last four contests. UT Martin has won each of its last three home outings by an average of 12.3 points per game, having not lost in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center since Jan. 24.

The Skyhawks (8-15, 3-9 OVC) are fresh off a pair of formidable victories last week, cranking up the heat defensively in wins over Jacksonville State (66-64) and Tennessee Tech (77-58). In those games, UT Martin limited the opposition to just 36.5 percent shooting while the Skyhawk offense connected on 50.5 percent of its own attempts.

Quintin Dove nabbed OVC Newcomer of the Week accolades on Monday after averaging 22.5 points on a scorching 72 percent shooting effort (18-of-25). His week included a pair of 20-plus point performances as well as his first career double-double (24 points and 15 rebounds against Tennessee Tech). Craig Randall II also stood out with a well-rounded week, putting together averages of 13.0 points, a team-high 4.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and a team-best 3.0 steals per game.

UT Martin will look to avenge a 74-69 overtime setback to Southeast Missouri from Jan. 5. The Skyhawks led by 16 points at the halftime break and were ahead by a dozen points with 5:37 to go in regulation before the Redhawks mounted a comeback behind Isaiah Gable (career-high 28 points).

Southeast Missouri (8-17, 3-9 OVC) split last week’s decisions, defeating Tennessee Tech (71-66 in overtime) before falling 81-64 to Jacksonville State. Gabe McGlothan earned OVC Freshman of the Week honors after averaging 20.0 points and 13.0 rebounds per game while shooting 61.5 percent (16-for-26) in those two games.

You can hear the Skyhawk women’s and men’s doubleheader with SEMO Thursday night beginning at 5:15 on WCMT.

(UTM Sports Information)