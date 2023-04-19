Skyhawks’ Navy and White Spring Game moved to Sunday; 731 t-shirts on sale

With the threat of inclement weather Friday, the UT Martin football program has moved its annual Navy and White Spring Game to Sunday afternoon at 1:00 at Hardy Graham Stadium.

With the alteration, the pregame festivities have been cancelled and admission to the scrimmage is free.

In conjunction, the Skyhawks will also kickoff its 731 campaign.

Be one of the first to represent the new “Skyhawk 731, We are One” campaign by purchasing a new Skyhawk 731 Comfort Colors brand t-shirts in blue jean now available in limited quantities.

Additional items will be made available in late summer as the Skyhawk Caravan makes some fun stops in the 731!

T-shirts can be purchased for $20 each and must be picked up in the Skyhawk Athletics Ticket and Marketing Office at 1091 Elam Center in Martin. Shipping is not available at this time.

Purchase t-shirts here: https://bit.ly/43JUBCk.