A season-opening two-match homestand for the UT Martin soccer program takes place this week, as the 2019 campaign begins with a pair of matchups against Sun Belt Conference opponents.

The Skyhawks take on Arkansas State Thursday at 7:00 before wrapping up their brief home stretch with a tilt against Little Rock Sunday at 1:00.

UTM enters the season with an undefeated exhibition slate as the Skyhawks played to a 1-1 draw with North Alabama on August 11 before defeating Christian Brothers by a 2-1 margin on August 18. The UTM offense outshot its opposition by a 36-15 margin, placing exactly half of its attempts on goal.

Redshirt sophomore forward Jill Hildreth led the Skyhawks with a pair of goals while Isabel Almarsdottir (one goal), Jacalyn Schubring (assist) and Lotte Koot (assist) also recorded points in the preseason. Defensively, Erica Myers corralled six saves in the two matches as the UTM defense conceded just eight shots on goal.

Skyhawk head coach Phil McNamara returns 14 players from last season’s squad who shattered the program record with 15 victories and earned the OVC regular season championship. Nicole Collins and Alice Adams return as starting forwards as that duo has combined for 12 goals and nine assists in their careers. Defensive starters include Kamryn Chappell and Schubring on the back line in front of Myers, who was tabbed as a “Player to Watch” by the OVC after an all-conference mention last fall.