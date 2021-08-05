Skyhawks officially open football practice

The UT Martin football team hit the gridiron of Hardy M. Graham Stadium Wednesday night to officially open preseason preparations for the 2021 season.

The 2021 season marks the 16th for head coach Jason Simpson who has 90 victories during his Skyhawk career, which is just two away from fifth place in OVC history.

The Skyhawks return nine starters on both sides of the ball from the team’s abbreviated spring season – including six Preseason All-OVC honorees.

UT Martin opens the season on Thursday, September 2 when traveling to Football Bowl Subdivision foe Western Kentucky. The Skyhawks will then make their home debut at Hardy M. Graham Stadium for Family Weekend on Saturday, September 11 against Samford.