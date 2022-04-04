Skyhawks on the Football Field for Spring Practice

The defending Ohio Valley Conference football champions are back on the field for Spring practice.

Following their (10-3) season, coach Jason Simpson said it was great to get back to work with the players.(AUDIO)

During a practice last week at Hardy Graham Stadium, coach Simpson said he has changed the method of player instruction on the field.(AUDIO)

Coach Simpson said the success of the team this season will come with a mix of returning players, and those filling open spots.(AUDIO)

The Skyhawks will have a total of 15 Spring practices, which will end with their annual Spring Game on April 23rd.