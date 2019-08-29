The UT Martin Skyhawks open the 2019 football season tonight against Northwestern State at Hardy Graham Stadium.

Coach Jason Simpson says after last year’s (2-9) season, the Skyhawks could come out tonight with a chip on their shoulder.

At his press conference Monday, Coach Simpson talked about preparing for the first game of the season in a short week.

Simpson says a new football season is exciting as new players step up and emerge.

Kickoff for tonight’s game between the Skyhawks and the Northwestern State Demons is at 6:30 at Hardy Graham Stadium, with airtime at 6:00 on WCMT.