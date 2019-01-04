Both the UTM women and men lost in double header action Thursday night on the road.

The UTM Lady Skyhawks fell to Eastern Illinois in their OVC opener for the season 77 to 71.

UTM trailed at the half 33 to 27 and would fail to close that gap despite some rallies from the team.

The Skyhawk men battled in a tight contest with Eastern Illinois but came up short in overtime 92 to 87.

The Panthers led at halftime by a single point, 38 to 37. UTM would take the lead in the second half, but in the final moments Easter Illinois would tie the score 82 to 82 to overtake Martin in overtime.

Both UTM teams are in action again in another OVC doubleheader on Saturday when they travel to SEMO. Airtime begins at 1:30 on WCMT.