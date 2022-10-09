Skyhawks Out Pace The Racers

The No. 14th ranked UTM football squad claimed its 3rd conference win of the season over Murray State 45 to 16 Saturday on the road.

The Skyhawks were dominant on both sides of the ball, tallying 691 yard of combined offense and limiting the Racers to just 287 yards total.

UTM Quarterback Dresser Winn completed 27 of 47 pass attempts for 441 yards in the air.

Skyhawks coach Jason Simpson was glad to see his team take the win over the longtime OVC rivals before the Racers left the conference.

UT Martin will take off the next week before traveling to nationally ranked FBS foe Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 22.