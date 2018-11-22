The UTM Men’s Basketball Team improved to (2-2) as they defeated the Western Illinois Leathernecks 92-90 yesterday at the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center.

UTM Head Coach Anthony Stewart says he and his team received an early Thanksgiving gift from the NCAA when they granted a waiver yesterday morning for Citadel transfer Preston Parks to play yesterday afternoon.

Parks went on the earn the player of the game with 21 points in 21 minutes of his first game as a Skyhawk, including hitting a game-tying three with 15 seconds remaining in the game.

Shortly after, Western Illinois brought the ball up with a chance to win the game, however great defense from Skyhawk Delfinko Bogan stripped the ball from the Leathernecks’ C.J Duff and got fouled with 0.8 seconds remaining.

After the game, Coach Anthony Stewart was happy for his team, and showed how proud he was after the final buzzer.

UTM will end their brief two-game home stand next Saturday, Dec. 1 when they play UNC Asheville.

