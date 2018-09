The UT Martin soccer team opens a weekend homestand with a matchup against Western Carolina Friday followed by a contest against Union Saturday. Both matches start at 7:00.

UTM (3-2) is coming off of a 2-0 setback against No. 10 system rival Tennessee. So far on the season, the Skyhawks are a perfect 2-0 in home contests and look to keep the ball rolling this weekend.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...