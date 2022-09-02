Skyhawks Post Season Opening 42-25 Win Over Western Illinois

The UT-Martin Skyhawks posted a big season opening win last night at home over Missouri Valley Conference opponent Western Illinois.

The Skyhawks generated 577 total yards of offense in the 42-25 win at Hardy Graham Stadium.

Coach Jason Simpson said it was good start for the defending OVC Champions.(AUDIO)

Quarterback Dresser Winn connected on 22 of 37 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns.

Winn’s 48-yard touchdown pass to Colton Dowell, as time expired in the second quarter, gave the Skyhawks a 21-7 lead at halftime.

Dowell had seven catches for 100 yards on the night, with Zak Wallace rushing for 141 yards and three touchdowns.

On the defensive side, John Ford II recorded 13 tackles.

The (1-0) Skyhawks will now hit the road to face No.5 ranked Missouri State next Thursday night.