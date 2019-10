Coming off a 40-7 win last week over regional rival Murray State, the UT Martin Skyhawks are preparing for this week’s challenge at Eastern Kentucky.

Skyhawks Coach Jason Simpson says his team was able to correct mistakes following a loss at SIU, and saw new players step up.

The Skyhawks are getting ready this week to face the Eastern Kentucky Colonels, a team against whom UT Martin has struggled.

Kickoff from Roy Kidd Stadium in Richmond is set for 2:00, with airtime at 1:30 on WCMT.