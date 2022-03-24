Skyhawks release 2022 football schedule, including road games at Boise State, Tennessee

The reigning OVC league champion UT Martin football team has released its loaded 2022 schedule which features road games against Tennessee and Boise State along with four Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) non-conference matchups and five league contests.

The Skyhawks are coming off a record-setting 2021 campaign in which the team finished the season ranked 12th nationally in the AFCA Coaches Top 25 after winning the OVC regular season title and reaching the second round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship. UT Martin posted an overall mark of 10-3 – including a program record nine-game winning streak – while going 5-1 in league play. The team became just the third squad in program history to eclipse 10 wins in a single season while picking up victories over nationally ranked foes Jacksonville State (No. 9) and Missouri State (No. 10) along the way.

UT Martin will officially open the season on Thursday, Sept. 1 when playing host to Missouri Valley Football Conference member Western Illinois. The Leathernecks are coming off a 2-9 season and the matchup will mark the second meeting between the two programs.

The following week will feature a first round rematch of the 2021 NCAA Division I FCS Football Championship when the Skyhawks travel to MVFC foe Missouri State on Saturday, Sept. 10. With the two teams meeting last November in Springfield, UT Martin pulled out a 32-31 road victory to record its first FCS playoff victory in school history.

The Skyhawks will then stretch their wings and fly out to face Boise State on Saturday, Sept. 17 for a Week 3 matchup. UT Martin visited the “The Blue” of Albertsons Stadium back in 2013 in its lone previous encounter.

UT Martin will officially open its OVC title defense on Saturday, Sept. 24 when playing host to one of the league’s newest members Lindenwood. The Lions are coming off a 9-3 season at the Division II level and are reclassifying to Division I. During that process they are eligible to win the OVC Championship but cannot earn the league’s automatic bid to the FCS Playoffs. Should the Lions claim the regular season title, the runner-up (as determined through a tiebreaker to address the unbalanced schedule), would earn the AQ.

A big date circled on the calendar is the annual Homecoming game which is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1 against Tennessee Tech. The game opens the Sgt. York Trophy series which the Skyhawks have claimed at least a share of nine times and possess a 32-13 record in all-time.

The Skyhawks then hit the road for the first time during league play with a matchup at Murray State on Saturday, Oct. 8. As long-time rivals, this year’s matchup will mark the 62nd meeting between the two programs.

Following a bye week, UT Martin will head east and travel to Southeastern Conference foe Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Skyhawks and Volunteers have met only one time previously with the last visit to Neyland Stadium coming in 2010.

In addition to the league schedule, the OVC previously announced a non-conference scheduling alliance for 2022 and 2023 with the Southland Conference. The first matchup of that alliance will feature UT Martin traveling to Houston Baptist on Saturday, Oct. 29 for its inaugural clash on the gridiron.

Non-conference play will wrap-up as the Skyhawks play host to ASUN foe Kennesaw State on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Owls are coming off an 11-2 season while winning the Big South Conference championship before switching conference affiliation.

The Skyhawks return to league play with their fourth consecutive road matchup when traveling to Tennessee State on Saturday, Nov. 12. This game serves as the second and final game of the Sgt. York Trophy series.

UT Martin will wrap up the regular season at home with a matchup against Eastern Illinois on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Skyhawks have posted a 9-3 record against the Panthers since 2010 – including an active three-game winning streak.