A Tennessee Highway Patrol investigation shows a UT-Martin Rodeo Team assistant coach was killed in a two vehicle accident on Friday afternoon.

Just before 1:00, Highway Patrol reports said 23 year old Lauren Ashley Brooks, of South Fulton, was operating an ATV in a private driveway at 6454 Charles Bushart Road.

Investigations showed Ms. Brooks then drove the ATV from the driveway, into the path of a 2011 Nissan Altima operated by 76 year old Joan Jones, also of South Fulton.

Ms. Brooks was a 2014 graduate of Obion County Central High School and was a standout member of the Skyhawks rodeo team, where she participated in barrel racing, breakaway roping and goat tying events.

She was in her second season as a Graduate Assistant Coach for the rodeo program, after graduating in the Spring of 2018 with a degree in agriculture.

Ms. Brooks was pursuing a graduate degree in agriculture and natural resources system management.

Funeral services for Ms. Brooks will take place Tuesday at 11:00, at the South Fulton Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in the Obion County Memorial Gardens.