Skyhawks round out 2023 signing class on National Signing Day

Fresh off back-to-back OVC championships, the UT Martin football team added to its talented stock of athletes by rounding out the Class of 2023 on National Signing Day.

The Skyhawks have announced nine commitments on the first day of the regular signing period including the additions of Jaren Bowling (Carmel, Ind.), Taylor Burton (Memphis, Tenn.), Chris Franklin (Little Rock, Ark.), Armar Gordon, Jr. (Perry, Ga.), Shaun Groves (Cross Plains, Tenn.), Quincy Hamilton (Martin, Tenn.), Davion Hampton (Marietta, Ga.), Adarion Patton (Knoxville, Tenn.) and Broderick Tommie, Jr. (Marietta, Ga.) along with the team’s previous early signees and mid-year enrollees.

Combining both the early and regular signing periods, the Skyhawks received commitments from 24 players, including 10 players on offense and 14 on defense. UT Martin added two quarterbacks, five wide receivers, one tight end, two offensive linemen, three defensive linemen, two linebackers, seven defensive backs and two safeties.

2023 UT Martin Football Recruiting Class

(listed alphabetically by last name)

* Denotes mid-year signees

Ygenio Booker | WR | 5-11 | 200 | Gr. | Brooksville, Fla. (Tulane)

Booker joins the Skyhawks from Tulane where he spent four seasons playing for head coach Willie Fritz…Saw action in 22 contests over three seasons while tallying 47 carries for 223 yards and a touchdown…Averaged 10.1 yards per carry in his Tulane career…Notched 26 career receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns…Played in seven games in 2021, tallying 20 rushes for 88 yards while snagging 17 receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown…Played just one game in the COVID-shortened 2020 season…Saw action in 10 games in 2019, tallying 18 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown while grabbing eight receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown…Tallied a career-high 59 rushing yards on 10 carries against UAB (Sept. 25, 2021)…Scored touchdowns against East Carolina, Missouri State and Navy…Redshirted the 2018 season…Prepped at Hernando High School…Ranked as a three-star prospect out of high school by 247Sports.com…Rated as the sixth-fastest prospect in the Class of 2018 by 247Sports.com…Averaged 13.2 yards per carry with 427 rushing yards and four touchdowns as a senior…Added 379 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2017.

Jaren Bowling | TE | 6-4 | 220 | Fr. | Carmel, Indiana (Brebeuf Jesuit HS)

Booker prepped at Brebeuf Jesuit High School where he played for head coach Matt Geske…Tallied 17 receptions for 244 yards and two touchdowns as a senior…Averaged 14.4 yards per catch…Recorded a season-high 94 receiving yards and a touchdown against Terre Haute South Vigo…Hauled in a touchdown reception against Mooresville…Helped team to Indiana Class 3A state finals as a junior with a 12-3 record…Tallied 16 receptions for 102 yards…Earned Brebeuf’s Football Game Changer Award…Tabbed to All-Marion County football team…Earned All Circle City all-conference honors.

Taylor Burton | DL | 6-2 | 260 | Fr. | Memphis, Tenn. (Whitehaven HS)

Burton prepped at Whitehaven High School where he played for head coach Rodney Saulsberry, Sr.…Tallied 16 tackles and 4.0 tackles for loss as a junior…Played in AutoZone Liberty Bowl All-Star game…Named to All-Metro Large School team…Tabbed to Region 8-6A first team offense and second team defense.

Marlon Cook | WR | 6-2 | 210 | R-Sr. | Forestville, Md. (Shepherd University)

Cook joins the Skyhawks from Shepherd University where he spent five seasons…Helped lead team to Division II national semifinals with 13-2 record…Ranked as one of the league’s top receivers with 68 receptions for 1,030 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022…Averaged 4.9 yards per reception and 73.6 yards per game…Had five or more receptions in nine contests in 2022…Eclipsed 100 yards receiving in four straight contests against Southern Connecticut State, Edinboro, California (Pa.) and Kutztown…Best game came against Kutztown in which he tallied nine receptions for a career-high 212 yards and a touchdown…Caught two touchdowns against Southern Connecticut State…Named 2022 Don Hansen All-American honorable mention…Tabbed to 2022 All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East first team…Ranked third in the PSAC in receiving yards (1,030), fifth in touchdowns (eight) and fifth in receptions per game (4.9)…Did not have a reception in his first three seasons…Redshirted in 2018…Prepped at Potomac High School where he played for head coach Ronnie Crump.

Na’Drian Dizadare | LB | 6-2 | 225 | R-Jr. | Shreveport, La. (Oklahoma State)

Dizadare joins the Skyhawks from Oklahoma State where he spent four seasons playing for head coach Mike Gundy…Saw action in 21 career games for the Cowboys, including 10 contests in 2022…Played primarily on special teams…Recorded four total tackles – including three during the 2020 campaign…Had a career-best two tackles against Kansas as a freshman…Garnered first-team Academic All-Big 12 honors…Prepped at Evangel Christian Academy for head coach Byron Dawson…Guided squad to a No. 9 ranking in the state of Louisiana as a senior…Anchored a defense which allowed 14 points or less on seven occasions…Won 2016 LHSAA football Select Prep Classic state championship.

Chris Franklin | DB | 5-11 | 190 | Fr. | Little Rock, Ark. (Parkview HS)

Franklin prepped at Parkview High School where he played for head coach Brad Bolding…Helped lead his team to a 5A state championship after finishing the season with a 13-2 overall record and a 12-game winning streak…Returned an interception 34 yards for a touchdown in the state championship game…Named a 5A-South all-conference honoree.

Armar Gordon, Jr. | QB | 6-0 | 160 | Fr. | Perry, Ga. (Perry HS)

Gordon prepped at Perry High School where he played for head coach Kevin Smith…Completed 65.7 percent of his pass attempts for 2,321 yards and 28 touchdowns as a senior…Had three rushing touchdowns…Threw for a season-high 380 yards and six touchdowns in the 2022 season opener against Houston County…Tossed three or more touchdowns in five games as a senior…Named ITG Next – Georgia Perry High School Offensive Player of the Year…Threw for over 5,386 yards and 61 touchdowns in his career…Tabbed 2022 GHSA Region 2AAAA Player of the Year…Helped squad to region championship…Threw for 2,990 yards and 32 touchdowns as a junior.

Shaun Groves | DB | 6-0 | 165 | Fr. | Cross Plains, Tenn. (East Robertson HS)

Groves prepped at East Robertson High School where he played for head coach Chase Brooks…Tallied over 1,000 all-purpose yards with five rushing touchdowns and six receiving touchdowns…Recorded 32 total tackles with one sack and an interception…Helped team to first region title since 2005 and reached Class 2A quarterfinals for the first time in school history…Named to All-615 Preps Small Class Team…Tabbed first team all-county…Named Region DB of the Year…Garnered second team Prep Redzone Tennessee 2A all-state honors.

Quincy Hamilton| DB | 6-0 | 180 | Fr. | Martin, Tenn. (Westview HS)

Hamilton prepped at Westview High School where he played for former UT Martin quarterback Jarod Neal…Helped Chargers to Class 2A state championship in 2021…Finished career with 292 total tackles, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 14 interceptions and 28 pass breakups…Offensively, he ranked up 125 catches for 1,707 yards and 32 receiving touchdowns while also tallying eight rushing touchdowns on offense…Named semifinalist for the Tennessee Titans Class 2A Mr. Football award…Tallied 38 tackles, eight interceptions and five pass breakups as a senior…Had 1,401 all-purpose yards and 24 total touchdowns…Named to TN Football Coaches Association 2A All State team as both a junior and senior…Tabbed 2022 Region 7-2A Most Valuable Player and first team honoree…Named to the 2022 Sports Plus West Tennessee All-Star roster.

Davion Hampton | WR | 6-1 | 190 | Fr. | Marietta, Ga. (Kell HS)

Hampton prepped at Kell High School where he played for head coach Bobby May…Racked up 1,096 all-purpose yards with eight touchdowns as a senior…Tallied 35 receptions for 541 yards while hauling in six receiving touchdowns…Recorded an interception which he returned for a touchdown…Had 11 rushes for 122 yards and a touchdown…Notched 345 kickoff return yards – including a 75-yard return on the first play of the season opener…Played quarterback before his senior year, tallying 1,083 yards and 12 passing touchdowns as a junior.

Joshua Hastings | DB | 6-1 | 185 | R-So. | Cordova, Tenn. (Memphis)

Hastings joins the Skyhawks after spending three seasons at Memphis where he played for head coach Ryan Silverfield…During his tenure with the Tigers he played in 16 contests while totaling 29 combined tackles – including 19 solo and 10 assisted stops…During his sophomore campaign in 2022, he recorded 27 total tackles and three pass breakups in eight contests…His best game came against East Carolina when he notched seven total tackles – including six solos – while also tallying six tackles against Mississippi State…Appeared in four games in 2021…Earned COVID-redshirt in 2020 after appearing in four contests…Prepped at Cordova High School where he registered 50 tackles, two interceptions and fumble recovery as a senior…Amassed 128 return yards on his two interceptions.

Noah Hayes | OL | 6-5 | 305 | Gr. | Oxon Hill, Md. (Arkansas Pine Bluff)

Hayes joins the Skyhawks after spending five seasons at Arkansas Pine Bluff where he played for head coaches Don Treadwell, UT Martin alum Doc Gamble and Cedric Thomas…Played in 10 games for the Golden Eagles last season after being named a Phil Steele Preseason All-SWAC selection…Has appeared in 29 contests in five seasons…Named to All-SWAC second team in 2020…Part of an offensive line which yielded only six sacks in 184 pass attempts (fewest in the SWAC) while blocking for an offensive unit which averaged 370.8 yards per game in 2020…Prepped at Oxon Hill High School.

Celeycan Hill | DB | 6-4 | 175 | Jr. | Brandon, Miss. (Holmes CC)

Hill joins the Skyhawks from Holmes Community College where he played for head coach Marcus Wood…During his sophomore campaign, he tallied 41 total tackles – including 35 solo stops – while notching a tackle for loss, an interception and a pass breakup…He recorded a season-high nine tackles against East Mississippi CC while notching his lone interception against Coahoma CC…During his freshman campaign in 2021, he recorded 20 tackles and two pass breakups…Previously spent a season at Hinds Community College…Prepped at Brandon High School where he tallied 27 tackles, seven pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery as a senior.

Jamal Mayers | DB | 5-11 | 160 | Fr. | Madison, Ala. (James Clemens HS)

Mayers prepped at James Clemens High School where he played for head coach Chad McGehee…Named a three-time Alabama 7A all-state honoree…Played in AHSAA North-South game…Garnered 7A Region 4 All-Region first team honors…Tallied 74 total tackles along with 8.0 tackles for loss as a junior…Notched five interceptions in 2021…Claimed all-county honors.

Tyler Mullins | S | 5-11 | 186 | R-Jr. | Grovetown, Ga. (Ohio)

Mullins joins the Skyhawks from Ohio where he spent last season playing for head coach Tim Albin…He appeared in five games for the Bobcats, tallying three tackles on the season…Previously played at Coffeyville CC where he was named a KJCCC All-Second Team safety while being tabbed the program’s Most Improved Player…He tallied 36 total tackles, three tackles for loss and two interceptions while notching five pass breakups and two forced fumbles…Prepped at Grovetown High School where he was an all-county and all-region first team performer while garnering all-area second team honors.

Davonte Murray | DL | 6-3 | 265 | R-So. | Detroit, Mich. (Notre Dame College)

Murray joins the Skyhawks from Notre Dame College where he played for head coaches Mickey Mental and Garrett Mack…Saw action in 19 games for the Falcons, tallying 59 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss and six sacks during his tenure…His best season came in 2022 when he played in 12 games, tallying 59 tackles – including 17 tackles for loss totaling 69 yards – while also recording four sacks…Had 3.5 tackles for loss in two separate games and recorded at least half-sack in six of the first seven games…Won three consecutive MEC championships…Named to College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team with a 3.72 GPA…Prepped at Cass Tech High School.

Matt Myers | QB | 6-4 | 210 | Gr. | West Seneca, NY (Buffalo)

Myers joins the Skyhawks after spending five seasons at Buffalo where he played for head coach Maurice Linguist…Played in 20 games in his career, completing 107-of-210 passes for 1,316 yards while throwing 10 touchdowns…Appeared in one game in 2022…Played 10 games while starting two in 2021, completing 56-of-103 pass attempts for 703 yards and four touchdowns…Threw for season-high 239 yards against Bowling Green…Tossed touchdowns in three consecutive games against Bowling Green, Miami (Ohio) and Northern Illinois…Saw action in three games in 2020, completing 2-of-2 pass attempts…Named starting quarterback and played five contests in 2019 before suffering a season-ending injury…Completed 49-of-105 passes for 602 yards and six touchdowns in his redshirt freshman season…Played one game in 2018 while redshirting…Prepped at West Seneca West High School for one year, leading team to an undefeated season and first state championship in 2017 while garnering MVP honors…Named the 2017 Buffalo News Western New York Player of the Year…Was a two-time All-WNY First Team selection…Was a 2017 Connolly Cup recipient after throwing for 2,397 yards and rushing for 1,037 yards as a senior…Became just the third quarterback in WNY history to pass for 2,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in the same season…Had 24 passing touchdowns and 22 rushing touchdowns as a senior…Played three seasons at Bishop Timon-St. Jude.

Adarion Patton | DB | 6-4 | 180 | Fr. | Knoxville, Tenn. (Bearden HS)

Patton prepped at Bearden High School where he played for head coach Josh Jones…Tallied 37 total tackles…Played in Commercial Bank Rivalry Showcase All-Star Game…Previously played at Karns High School where he registered 12 tackles and an interception as a junior.

Michael Pleas, Jr. | Jack | 6-3 | 245 | Jr. | Tallahassee, Fla. (Jackson State)

Pleas joins the Skyhawks from Jackson State where he spent one season playing for head coach Deion Sanders…Team went undefeated (12-0) in the regular season on the way to a SWAC championship…Played in seven contests – tallying one tackle in 2022…Spent two seasons at Southern Miss from 2020-21…Played in 12 games in 2021, tallying 23 total tackles with two tackles for loss…His best game came against UAB when he tallied a career-best six tackles…Played in eight games and earned two starts as a true freshman in 2020…Had 12 tackles with two tackles for loss and a sack…Had a season-high four stops against both Rice and WKU…Prepped at Lincoln High School…Tallied 41 tackles, including 5.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks as a senior…Picked off one pass and added two forced fumbles…Played his sophomore and junior seasons at Chiles High School.

Jacob Stevenson | S | 5-11 | 175 | Jr. | Gulfport, Miss. (Coahoma CC)

Stevenson joins the Skyhawks from Coahoma Community College where he played for head coach Travis Macon…During the 2022 season, he played in nine games while compiling 40 total tackles – including 26 solo stops – while also recovering a fumble which he returned 22 yards…Garnered All-MACCC North honors as a first team defensive back…Previously spent his freshman campaign at East Central Community College where he played in six games in 2021 while tallying four tackles…Prior to joining the collegiate ranks, he prepped at Gulfport High School for head coach John Archie…During his junior season, he had 59 total tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks.

Broderick Tommie, Jr. | DL | 6-3 | 300 | Fr. | Marietta, Ga. (Marietta HS)

Tommie prepped at Marietta High School where he played for head coach Richard Morgan…Recorded 112 total tackles, including 12 tackles for loss and four sacks in his career…Tallied 24 total tackles and three sacks as a senior…Notched 65 total tackles and six tackles for loss as a junior…Named to the 2021 Cobb County All-County second team defense…Earned Class 7A All-Region honors as a sophomore…Won a Georgia 7A state championship as a freshman.

Vance Van Every | OL | 6-2 | 302 | Jr. | Senatobia, Miss. (Ohio)

Van Every joins the Skyhawks from Ohio where he spent last season playing for head coach Tim Albin…Saw action in four games (against Penn State, Iowa State, Buffalo and Ball State) in 2022…Previously played at Northwest Mississippi CC where he was named to the Mississippi Gridiron MACCC All-Gridiron team…Named to All-MACCC North Division while also garnering second team JCGridiron.com Fall All-American honors…Recognized as Distinguished Academic All-MACCC and a NJCAA All-Academic Selection twice…Prepped at Magnolia Heights High School, where he was selected to the preseason MAIS All Gridiron and the MAIS All-Star Game…Was named team Offensive Line MVP.

Asa Wondeh | WR | 6-0 | 170 | Sr. | Vacaville, Calif. (Eastern New Mexico)

Wondeh joins the Skyhawks from Eastern New Mexico where he played one season for head coach Kelley Lee…Named 2022 Lone Star Conference Newcomer of the Year…Tabbed to All-LSC first team…Played in all 11 games, finishing the season with 52 receptions and a conference-best 929 yards…Hauled in seven touchdowns…Ranked fifth in the LSC with 96.55 all-purpose yards per game…Tied school record with 15 receptions while notching 147 yards against West Texas A&M…Eclipsed 100 receiving yards in four games, including a season-best 189 yards in the season opener against New Mexico Highlands…Scored two touchdowns against both New Mexico Highlands and Simon Fraser…Spent two seasons at Sacramento City College where he saw action in 19 games…Tallied 64 receptions for 1,191 yards and 10 touchdowns in two years…Hauled in 35 catches for 692 yards and five touchdowns in 2021…Had 29 receptions for 499 yards and five touchdowns as a freshman…Prepped at Will C. Wood High School.

Cameron Wright | WR | 6-3 | 210 | R-So. | Batesville, Miss. (Memphis)

Wright joins the Skyhawks from Memphis where he played two seasons for head coach Ryan Silverfield…Saw action in 10 games during his career, including nine contests in 2022…Tallied four receptions for 37 yards in 2022..Averaged 9.3 yards per catch…Redshirted the 2021 season while hauling in one reception for 31 yards against Temple…Ranked as a three-star prospect from South Panola High School…Racked up 1,333 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns during his prep career…Averaged 15.6 yards per reception as a senior…Played in 2020 Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star game.