Skyhawks seeded sixth as field set for OVC Women’s Basketball Championship

The field for the 2022 OVC Women’s Basketball Championship presented by TicketSmarter is set with UT Martin holding the sixth seed.

The tourney will take place Wednesday through Saturday at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

Belmont won the regular-season title and the No. 1 seed while Tennessee Tech is the No. 2 seed. Both the Bruins and the Golden Eagles will have byes into the semifinals. Murray State is No. 3 seed while Austin Peay is No. 4. The Racers and Governors have byes into the quarterfinals.

Eastern Illinois is the No. 5 seed while UT Martin claimed the No. 6 seed. SIUE earned the No. 7 seed while Tennessee State is the No. 8 seed.

With the sixth seed, the Skyhawks will open the tournament field Wednesday afternoon in the first round against seventh seed SIUE at 3:30.

The entire tournament will be broadcast on ESPN+.

2022 OVC Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by TicketSmarter Schedule

FIRST ROUND – Wednesday, March 2

Game 1 – # 5 Eastern Illinois vs. #8 Tennessee State – 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 2 – #6 UT Martin vs. #7 SIUE – 3:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

QUARTERFINALS – Thursday, March 3

Game 3 – #4 Austin Peay vs. Game 1 winner – 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 4 – #3 Murray State vs. Game 2 winner – 3:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

SEMIFINALS – Friday, March 4

Game 5 – #1 Belmont vs. Game 3 winner – 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 6 – #2 Tennessee Tech vs. Game 4 winner – 3:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

CHAMPIONSHIP – Saturday, March 5

Game 7 – Semifinal winners – 2 p.m. (ESPN+)