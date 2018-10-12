The UT Martin Skyhawks return to action on Saturday, two weeks after their close loss to Murray State 45-38. The now (1-4) Skyhawks had their bye week last week, which helped them to rid of some mid-season injuries and start preparation for this week’s game against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

Head Coach Jason Simpson went on Skyhawk Talk on Wednesday night with host Chris Brinkley to talk about what the team does when they have a week off.

When playing any sport, especially college football, players have to be able to put a bad play or a bad game behind them. Coach Simpson says his resilient team does that very well.

UTM will kickoff with the Colonels Saturday at 2:00. Chris Brinkley and Tom Britt will have the broadcast live at 1:30 on WCMT.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...