The UT Martin football team hits the road for the first time this season with a match-up Saturday against SEC powerhouse Florida.

The Skyhawks (1-0) overcame a first half deficit in the season opener against Northwestern State, shutting out the Demons in the second half while scoring 28 unanswered points en route to a 42-20 victory.

Head Coach Jason Simpson says a first game win gives the team confidence going into Week 2.

Saturday’s game marks the first matchup between the Skyhawks and Florida in series history.

Coach Simpson says his team is looking forward to the challenge of this week’s game.

Kickoff from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville is set for 6:30, with airtime at 6:00 on WCMT.