The UT Martin soccer team opens the 2018 season on the road Thursday at 4:00 at regional opponent Arkansas State.

The matchup marks the second consecutive year the Skyhawks have played the Red Wolves as Arkansas State came out with a 2-0 victory in 2017.

The 2018 campaign marks the 21st season of soccer at UT Martin as head coach Phil McNamara and his staff have concluded its offseason preparation, including a pair of exhibition matches that saw the Skyhawks take on Lipscomb and North Alabama.

With McNamara at the helm, UTM has tallied four OVC championships and has its sights set on another deep run.

Just a season removed from being one of the youngest squads in the nation – a roster which featured no senior leadership – the 2018 Skyhawks now have a seasoned group of players to go along with a group of talented newcomers.

Seniors Maggie Burkett, Danae Kaldaridou and Amy McGivern lead the way for UT Martin as all three have garnered All-OVC honors in their Skyhawk careers.

