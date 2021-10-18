Skyhawks Soccer still atop OVC standings after 2nd-Half shutout of Murray State

The UT Martin soccer team finds itself in sole possession of first-place in the OVC standings following a second-half shutout of Murray State Sunday afternoon in a 2-1 final.

UTM snapped a three-match losing skid to the Racers thanks to a pair of first-half scores from underclassmen Emely van der Vliet and Emma Elliott, limiting a Murray State team that had accumulated 176 shots on the year to single digits in that category today.

Kamryn Chappell, Parker Gelinas, Maria Castaldo, and Catey Hunt – the quartet that has started all 14 matches for Coach McNamara since August representing the defensive positions – was as solid as ever going head-to-head with a balanced and aggressive offense, downing Murray State for just the fifth time in Martin dating back to the 2000 campaign.

Graduate GK Erica Myers only needed a single save to pick up her 39th career victory in the net. In total, UTM has outgained the other side by a combined margin of 25-14 this fall, including a 17-7 difference when competing on their own field.

By virtue of Belmont’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of Eastern Illinois and Tennessee Tech’s open schedule this weekend, the Skyhawks now hold sole possession of first-place in the OVC standings with one week left on the schedule.

UT Martin will face the Bruins Thursday, representing Senior Night for Myers, Chappell, Hendrikje Baurmann, and Skylar Boes. First touch is slated for 7:00.