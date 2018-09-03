The UT Martin soccer team battled but fell to 10th-ranked Tennessee by a 2-0 margin Sunday in Knoxville.

UT Martin (3-2) tallied a total of nine shots and placed four on goal in the matchup as the Skyhawks were led by Samantha Kelly (three shots, one on goal).

Skylar Boes and Danae Kaldaridou each put up two shots with one on goal apiece. Katelyn Colvin and Skylor Keane rounded out the shout column.

Defenders Kaci Mitchell and Kamryn Chappell each logged 90 minutes on the pitch to keep a free-firing Tennessee limited in their shot selections.

Makenzie Crawford and Erica Myers split time in goal as Crawford played the entire first period followed by Myers’ work in the second half. Crawford saw just three shots put up by Tennessee while Myers was welcomed in the second period with a barrage of Volunteer shots as she racked up seven saves in the process.

The Skyhawks return to Skyhawk Field this weekend as they are set to host a pair of matches beginning with Western Carolina Friday at 7:00.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...