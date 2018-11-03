The UT Martin Skyhawks soccer team plays for the OVC Championship Sunday after a 3-2 win in the semifinal match over Eastern Kentucky Friday night.

Exactly two weeks after a 3-1 home victory where the Skyhawks scored three second-half goals against the same Eastern Kentucky squad, UTM (15-2-1) once again needed an offensive surge over the final 45 minutes. The Skyhawks continued to pelt Colonel goalkeeper Zoe Aguirre with shots – holding a 36-8 advantage in that category, including an 18-6 margin in shots on goal – until breaking through for three goals in a combined 9:37.

Kaci Mitchell (63rd minute), Samantha Kelly (68th minute) and Amy McGivern (73rd minute) each found the back of the net for UT Martin, who extended its unbeaten streak to 13 matches with the win. A dozen different Skyhawks attempted a shot Friday night, led by six shots apiece out of McGivern and Skylor Keane.

“I thought we came out flying tonight – it might have been the best first 45 minutes we had all year,” Skyhawk head coach Phil McNamara said. “Then one minute into the second half, you’re down 1-0 and all of a sudden you are chasing the game but we had some phenomenal performances. We showed a different level of maturity tonight – even two weeks ago when we were a goal down, we panicked a little bit. Tonight, we got the ball out wide, on the left and the right and caused problems all night. I thought we were absolutely fantastic tonight.”

UT Martin advances to the OVC Tournament championship game Sunday against No. 2 seed Murray State, who defeated No. 3 Eastern Illinois by a 1-0 margin in the other semifinal game Friday. First touch from Skyhawk Field is scheduled for 2:00.

