The UT Martin soccer squad is off to its best start in program history after a 1-0 victory at Southeast Missouri Sunday afternoon to open OVC action.

The 2018 Skyhawks (6-2) are the first team to ever win six of their first eight contests to begin a season.

The UTM offense outshot the Redhawks 15-7 in total shots and 10-2 in shots on goal as Samantha Kelly gave the Skyhawks the lift to come out victorious. Skylor Keane tallied her second assist on the season as she connected with Kelly for the goal. Katelyn Colvin paced the club in total shots (six) and shots on goal (four) while Amy McGivern (four shots and two on goal) also put up multiple swings. Kaci Mitchell, Keane, Alice Adams and Bianca McFarland rounded out the shot column.

The back line showcased its prowess again today as Jacalyn Schubring and Mitchell both logged 90 minutes played while Kamryn Chappell tallied 80 minutes on the pitch.

Erica Myers tallied her second clean sheet on the season as she racked up a pair of saves in her 90 minutes in goal.

A defensive bout throughout, the Skyhawks would finally hit pay dirt at the 50:57 mark as Keane sent a cross to Kelly who sent the ball into the back of the net.

UT Martin returns to Skyhawk Field this Friday night as it hosts Tennessee Tech. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...