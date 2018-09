The UT Martin soccer team kicks off OVC action this weekend as the Skyhawks travel to Southeast Missouri to take on the Redhawks Sunday at 2:00.

UTM (5-2) is off to its best start since the 2011 season in which the team ended up winning the OVC Championship and claimed an NCAA Tournament berth.

The Skyhawks are also coming off of a record-setting performance against Union as they reeled off a program-high 42 shots, tying the October 29, 2015 match against Southeast Missouri.

