The UT Martin soccer squad tallied a 3-2 victory over regional foe Union Monday.

Monday night’s contest found a place in the UTM soccer record book as the team’s 42 shots tied its program-high, previously set on October 29, 2015 against SEMO.

Monday night’s match also gave the Skyhawks the best seven-game start to a season since the 2011 campaign when they claimed an NCAA Tournament berth.

UTM (5-2) saw great production out of Bella Roberts as she netted her second goal in as many contests. Jaden Hildreth was able to connect on a well-placed ball as she picked up her team-best fourth goal of the season while the team as a whole was credited with an own goal by Union. Vanessa Poku tallied an assist on the ball passed to Roberts.

With shots a plenty fired in the bout, Samantha Kelly and Danae Kaldaridou led the team in the category as both put up six apiece. Roberts tallied four shots while Hildreth, Sara Ketis, Blare Gerido, Skylar Boes and Hendrikje Baurmann all racked up three swings each. The duo of Kaci Mitchell and Katelyn Colvin racked up two shots each while Nicole Collin and Poku rounded out the shot column.

The Skyhawks found themselves up in the 24th minute as Union caught a moment of bad luck on a failed clear by its defender to score the own goal. Just over six minutes later, Roberts issued a low line drive shot to put the ball into the back of the net and give UTM a 2-0 lead. Hildreth then stole the ball from a Bulldog defender at the 31:05 mark to score the easy goal. Union would not go down without a fight though as the Bulldogs netted a pair of goals (one at the 78:34 mark and one at the 83:36 mark) but the UTM defense would remain strong to come out victorious.

UT Martin ramps up OVC action as the Skyhawks travel to SEMO this Sunday afternoon at 2:00.

