The UT Martin soccer team kept up its hot streak Friday night as it downed Tennessee Tech by a 3-1 margin.

UTM (7-2, 2-0 OVC) was firing on all cylinders as the Skyhawks outshot the Golden Eagles 19-6.

The only blemish on UTM’s play was a Tennessee Tech penalty kick late in the game that erased the shutout. Unfazed by the goal, the Skyhawks kept a calm head to come out victorious.

Leading the offense was senior Amy McGivern (two goals) while Alice Adams also netted a goal in the match. McGivern and Nicole Collins paced the club in shots as both put up four apiece. Alexius Thomas and Danae Kaldaridou each recorded an assist in the contest. Sara Ketis tallied a trio of swings followed by Jaden Hildreth’s two. Rounding out the shot column was Skylor Keane, Kamryn Chappell, Bella Roberts, Katelyn Colvin, Skylar Boes and Adams with one each.

The Skyhawk defense shined again as the back line corps of Kamryn Chappell, Jacalyn Schubring, Kaci Mitchell and Bianca McFarland all kept the Tennessee Tech scorers at bay.

Goalkeeper Erica Myers was faced with no shots in the bout and logged another full 90 minute contest.

UT Martin returns to action on Friday, September 28 as the Skyhawks head to SIUE. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00.

