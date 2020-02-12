With steady rain and poor field conditions a concern, the UT Martin softball team has postponed its home opener doubleheader Thursday against Green Bay.

The Skyhawks will now open the season at Bettye Giles Field with the rescheduled contest against Green Bay on Thursday, February 20.

UT Martin will then play host to the Huddle House Classic that weekend with contests against Purdue Fort Wayne and Wright State.

UT Martin opened the season last week with a 3-2 record in the Southeastern Louisiana Lion Classic.

The Skyhawks travel to the North Texas Invitational this weekend with matchups against Creighton, Missouri State, Abilene Christian, and North Texas.