The UT Martin softball team opens its 34th season Friday when the Skyhawks travel to the Bash in the Boro hosted by Georgia Southern in Statesboro, Georgia.

The weekend tournament runs Friday through Sunday.

UTM opens the tournament against Winthrop Friday morning at 10:30 before squaring off against tournament host Georgia Southern later that afternoon at 3:30.

The Skyhawks return to action against Saint Francis Saturday morning at 8:00 before returning back to action against Savannah State at 10:30.

The squad wraps up the opening weekend against host Georgia Southern again Sunday morning at 10:30.

The Skyhawks return just two full-time starters from a season ago in senior Alli Fulcher and Gracyn McBride. Fulcher paced the Skyhawks with a .293 batting average, 10 doubles, five home runs and 23 RBIs while McBride also proved to be a force with a .241 batting average, eight doubles, five home runs and 20 RBIs.

With the starting lineup featuring several new faces, the Skyhawks should look to their starting pitching as a position of strength. With the return of starters Hannah Ridolfi and Caitlin Karo to the rotation, the Skyhawks feels confident with their returning experience within the circle. Ridolfi led the team with 181.0 innings of work last season and 2.48 ERA while boasting an overall record of 9-18. Karo meanwhile was strong in her freshman campaign with a 16-11 record and 2.75 ERA in 170.2 innings of work.

UT Martin is led by head coach Donley Canary, returning for his 18th season.

Canary ranks as the OVC’s fourth all-time winningest coach with an overall record of 552-420-2 while leading his squads to the postseason 15 times over his career.

This marks the Skyhawks first appearance in the Georgia Southern Bash in the Boro.