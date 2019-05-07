The UT Martin softball team looks to make a run at the program’s third OVC Softball Championship title this week in Oxford, Alabama.

Action for the four-day tournament begins Wednesday with the championship game slated for Saturday.

The No. 7 seed UT Martin (29-26, 10-12 OVC) opens action against the No. 6 seed Belmont Wednesday morning at 10:00 in a single-elimination game with the winner entering the double-elimination bracket later that afternoon at 3:00 against No. 3 seed Austin Peay.

Overall, UT Martin has made the field to compete for a title 16 times under the direction of head coach Donley Canary. During that time, the Skyhawks have posted a 26-28 mark while winning the tournament crown in 2009 and 2012. This marks the Skyhawks second appearance as the No. 7 seed as the field expanded to eight team in 2013.