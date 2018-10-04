The UT Martin softball team continued its tradition of strong academic success once again after being recognized by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) as 15 players were named 2017-18 Easton/NFCA Division I All-American Scholar-Athletes.

UTM ranked amongst the nation’s elite with the team’s 3.558 cumulative Grade Point Average, ranking 13th out of 107 qualified Division I programs. As a whole, the Skyhawks placed 15 student-athletes on the NFCA Scholar-Athlete team – tops among all OVC programs. To be eligible, honorees must have maintained a 3.5 GPA or higher.

Aalia Bivens (3.90), Paige Clark (3.53), Savannah Dodson (3.84), Jessie Douglas (3.60), Jodie Duncan (3.625), Madelyn Dycus (3.78), Halie Fain (4.00), Alli Fulcher (3.595), Alicia Hansen (3.82), Caitlin Karo (3.815), Lauren Myers (4.00), Veronica Pezzoni (3.635), Alexis Rogers (3.73), Aeron Smith (3.795) and Rachel Williams (4.00) were all honored.

